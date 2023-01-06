Curl (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Curl has missed the last two contests while dealing with an ankle issue and he could end up remaining sidelined for Sunday's season finale against Dallas. If he is forced to sit out, Jeremy Reaves would likely draw another start in Washington's secondary.
