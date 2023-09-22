Curl (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Bills, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Coach Ron Rivera suggested Curl will play, saying he's more probable than questionable. The 2020 seventh-round pick has played all 128 defensive snaps through two games, registering 19 tackles and one pass breakup.
