Curl (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Curl will now miss his third consecutive game to end the 2022 regular season due to an ankle injury. The third-year safety logged 84 tackles and one sack across 12 games this season, and his absence will once again leave Jeremy Reaves to start alongside Darrick Forrest.
More News
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Not playing Sunday•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Limited to start Week 17 prep•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Could return Sunday vs. Cleveland•