Curl (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, isn't expected to play, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Curl tested his injured ankle in a workout earlier Sunday but wasn't moving around as well as the Commanders hoped, so he'll be sidelined for the first time since Week 2. Expect Washington turn to a combination of Jeremy Reaves and Percy Butler to fill in at safety in place of Curl, who has logged 84 tackles and one sack through his 12 appearances this season.
