Allen turned three carries into one yard during the Commanders' 30-13 loss to the Colts on Sunday in London.

Allen's first carry came early in the first quarter, but the rookie sixth-rounder didn't touch the ball again until the last five minutes of the fourth period. Even with Rachaad White (shoulder) inactive, Allen was on the field for only 12 of the Commanders' 64 offensive snaps (18.8 percent), which was behind both Jacory Croskey-Merritt (29) and recent addition Austin Ekeler (17). White is expected to return to practice ahead of the Commanders' Week 5 game against the Giants, and if he's cleared to return, then Allen would seemingly move down to the RB4 spot on the roster behind Croskey-Merritt, White and Ekeler.