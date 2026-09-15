Allen turned four carries into 16 yards during the Commanders' 24-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Allen didn't record his first NFL carry until the third quarter, though he did log three rushes for 11 yards during the Commanders' final offensive drive of the game. The rookie sixth-rounder played only seven snaps on offense, well behind fellow running backs Jacory Croskey-Merritt (34) and Rachaad White (29). Allen figures to see limited work out of the Commanders' backfield this season unless one or both of Croskey-Merrit and White were to miss time. Washington has another NFC East matchup on tap, a Week 2 road tilt against Dallas on Sept. 20.