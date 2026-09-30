Allen played 15 snaps on special teams and didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Commanders' 33-31 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

After being limited mostly to garbage time through the first two games of the regular season, the rookie sixth-rounder didn't see the field on offense against Seattle. Allen saw a heavy workload during the preseason, but he figures to be an afterthought in the Commanders' offensive gameplan unless one of Jacory Croskey-Merritt or Rachaad White were to miss time. The Commanders head to London for a Week 4 tilt against the Colts this Sunday.