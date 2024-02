Allen re-signed with the Commanders on Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Allen got a chance with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA, and although he was unable to make the team out of camp, he did secure a spot on their practice squad. The 23-year-old will now get another opportunity with the team for the 2024 campaign, where he'll likely work to earn a role as a return man or a depth option at receiver.