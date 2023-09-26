Fuller recorded eight tackles (two solo), three passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 37-3 loss versus Buffalo.
Fuller continued his great start to the 2023 season Sunday, grabbing his first pick of the year in the process. As a plus cover corner he's more valuable in real life than he is in fantasy, and that will likely continue to be the case in Week 4 versus the Eagles.
