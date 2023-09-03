Fuller is entering the final year of his contract, Luke Jackson of Press Box reports.

Fuller is about to become the rare free-agent signing to play out the entirety of a multi-year contract -- four years, $40 million -- and he's doing it with a team that drafted him but then traded him to the Chiefs after two seasons. He spent two years in Kansas City and now has started 47 of a possible 50 games in three years since his return to Washington, with 179 tackles (138 solo), 40 pass defenses and eight interceptions in that span. Fuller should continue in an every-down role this season, though he might soon be the team's No. 2 corner instead of No. 1, after the Commanders spent a first-round pick on Emmanuel Forbes this April. Fuller, Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste will be the team's top three cornerbacks to start the season.