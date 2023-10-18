Fuller (knee) did not participate at the Commanders' practice Wednesday.
Fuller opened the week on the sidelines at practice as he's nursing a knee injury. He played the entirety of the team's 24-16 win over Atlanta in Week 6 and it's likely that the team just gave the veteran a day off Wednesday. Fuller's status following Thursday's session will bring more clarity to his chances to play Sunday versus the Giants.
