Fuller (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
The 28-year-old cornerback had already been ruled out for the Commanders' Week 18 contest due to a knee issue, but he's since been shifted over to IR. With Washington out of playoff contention, Fuller's season is over. He appeared in 15 games this year, recording 79 total tackles, nine pass deflections and two interceptions.
