Fuller (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Fuller recorded consecutive DNPs to open the Commanders' week of practice, and he's now in line to miss his second game in a row in Week 18 as he continues to nurse a lingering knee issue. Expect 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes to see increased snaps in Washington's secondary with Fuller missing more time.