Fuller logged nine tackles (nine solo), two pass deflections and an interceptions in Washington's 24-16 win against the Falcons on Sunday.
Fuller had his best game of the season Sunday and was one of three Washington defenders to intercept Desmond Ridder. The 2016 third-round pick currently leads the team with two interceptions on the season and is fourth in tackles with 32 (20 solo).
