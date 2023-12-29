Fuller (knee) is out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Fuller will be sidelined for his first game of the season in Week 17 due to a nagging knee injury. With Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) also out Sunday, rookie second-rounder Quan Martin could be Washington's top cornerback versus San Francisco.
