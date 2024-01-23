Hudson finished the 2023 season with 74 tackles (44 solo), two pass defenses and a sack in 17 games (eight starts).

The 2020 fifth-round pick finally got his shot at a featured role over the final four weeks of his rookie contract and responde with 11 or more tackles in each of those games while taking 85 percent or more of the defensive snaps. Hudson nonetheless finishes his rookie contract having played more than twice as many snaps on special teams (1,222) as on defense (551), but it's possible the strong finish to 2023 earns him a starting opportunity in 2024 -- be it in Washington or elsewhere.