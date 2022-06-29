Hudson spent time working with Washington's first-team defense during minicamp earlier this June, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Hudson missed the Commanders' final five games while dealing with an ankle injury down the stretch of last season. The linebacker was seen working with Washington's first-team nickel defense during minicamp, but he still figures to serve a depth role after playing just 22 defensive snaps last season.
