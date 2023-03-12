The Commanders signed Hudson to a one-year deal Sunday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Hudson will stick with the Commanders for his fourth season after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot linebacker was let go by the team ahead of the 2022 campaign, though he was ultimately re-signed after spending the first six weeks of the season on Washington's practice squad. Hudson still never worked his way above a core special-teamer role in 2022, as he has played almost exclusively in this phase during his time with the Commanders. Hudson has accumulated 34 tackles across 41 regular-season appearances in his career.
More News
-
Commanders' Khaleke Hudson: Signs with Commanders•
-
Commanders' Khaleke Hudson: Practicing once again•
-
Football Team's Khaleke Hudson: Designated to return from IR•
-
Football Team's Khaleke Hudson: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Khaleke Hudson: Sidelined by multiple issues•
-
Football Team's Khaleke Hudson: Lands on IR•