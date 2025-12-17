Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: DNP to open Week 16 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (oblique) was Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. on Tuesday's practice report.
Tunsil sustained oblique and shoulder injuries during Sunday's win over the Giants, but it is the former injury that he was tagged with to open Week 16 prep. Tunsil will have two more chances to practice ahead of Saturday's game against the Eagles, but if he's not cleared to play, then Brandon Coleman would be the top candidate to start at left tackle.
More News
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Set to monitor health•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Exits Sunday's game again•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Returns vs. Giants•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Good to go for SNF•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Questionable for Week 9•