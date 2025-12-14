site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Exits with shoulder injury
Tunsil (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
Tunsil is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Brandon Coleman has entered the game at left tackle in Tunsil's absence.
