Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Good to go for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (hamstring) is active for Sunday night's contest against the Seahawks.
Tunsil is all set to play after entering the weekend questionable with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 8. The 31-year-old will operate in his starting role at left tackle versus Seattle.
