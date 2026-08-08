Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Injured Saturday, set for testing

Tunsil is going to be "evaluated and tested" for the injury he suffered Saturday, which appeared to be to his neck/shoulder area, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Tunsil was hurt during 1-on-1 reps and went to the locker room with team athletic trainers. Garafolo suggests that there isn't "huge panic" in the Washington organization at this point, but testing should reveal if the veteran offensive lineman suffered a serious injury. Tunsil signed a two-year, $60.2 million contract extension in March and is a huge part of the Commanders' offensive line as the starting left tackle, so any missed regular-season time would be a big blow to the team's offense.