Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Likely out for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Wednesday that Tunsil (oblique) is a "long shot" to play in Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The 31-year-old has missed each of the Commanders' last two games due to an oblique injury, and it now appears the issue will likely sideline him for the Week 18 divisional matchup as well. If Tunsil is out as expected Sunday, Brandon Coleman will likely operate as Washington's top left tackle.
