Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (oblique) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Tunsil was able to participate, albeit in a limited capacity, at the team's first official practice of the week. He was considered a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, but his participation one day later is a good sign for Week 16. The offensive lineman is dealing with an oblique injury, and he'll have one more opportunity to log a full practice Thursday before the team squares off with the Eagles on Saturday.
