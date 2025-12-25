Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: No go for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (oblique) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Cowboys.
Tunsil will be forced to miss a second game in a row while recovering from an oblique injury. Brandon Coleman will likely draw another start at left tackle versus Dallas in Week 17.
