Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: No practice to start week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Tunsil exited Monday's loss to the Chiefs with the hamstring injury, so it wasn't a big surprise to see him still sidelined two days later. His practice participation on Thursday and Friday should clarify his potential status for Sunday night's matchup against the Seahawks.
