The Commanders signed Tunsil (oblique) to a two-year, $60.2 million contract extension Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Tunsil's deal reportedly includes $32.5 million in a signing bonus and keeps the veteran left tackle under contract to defend the blindside of Jayden Daniels (elbow) until 2028. An oblique injury prevented Tunsil from suiting up for the final three games of the regular season, but he's expected to be fully healthy in time for OTAs.