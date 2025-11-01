Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Questionable for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (hamstring) is considered questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Tunsil suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's loss to the Chiefs but has managed to turn in two limited practices to close the week. His status will become clear a few hours before Sunday night's matchup against Seattle.
