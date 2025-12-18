Tunsil (oblique) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Tunsil is nursing an oblique strain and will be forced to miss at least one game, leaving Brandon Coleman in position to start at left tackle and protect quarterback Marcus Mariota. After Saturday's matchup, Tunsil will have two more opportunities to retake the field before the end of the 2025 regular season.