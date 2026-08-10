Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Set for surgery, out indefinitely

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Tunsil will require surgery to repair a torn right triceps and is expected to miss significant time, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn wasn't willing to put a timeline on Tunsil's return, noting that the Commanders should have a better idea regarding when the five-time Pro Bowler might play again once surgery is completed. However, Keim notes that timelines for such procedures often require at least four months and as long as six or seven, so Tunsil is projected to miss most of the season and may not be a realistic candidate to suit up for the Commanders until around early or mid-December. Quinn noted that Brandon Coleman will step in as the Commanders' starting left tackle in what amounts to a massive downgrade at the position after Tunsil re-established himself as one of the NFL's top blindside protectors in his first season in Washington in 2025 while allowing just two sacks over 14 games.