Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Set to monitor health
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (oblique) is set to be monitored at practice in the coming days, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Tunsil suffered an oblique injury in Sunday's win over the Giants, and head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the team will see how the offensive lineman's "movement and strength" is at practice this week. Quinn explained that if Tunsil can play, he will in Week 16 against the Eagles.
