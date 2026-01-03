Tunsil (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran offensive lineman will end up missing the final three games of the regular season due to an oblique issue, so Brandon Coleman is in line to once again start at left tackle for Sunday's NFC East tilt. Tunsil started in each of the Commanders' 14 regular-season games prior to his injury.