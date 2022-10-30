Thomas (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Colts, Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports.

The veteran tight end was trending in the right direction heading into the weekend, and his active status is now confirmed. Thomas could draw even more targets than usual against Indianapolis, considering the Commanders' air attack will be down both Dyami Brown (groin) and Jahan Dotson (hamstring).