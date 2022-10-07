Thomas was added to the injury report Friday with a calf injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The timing is suboptimal with Washington set to play two games in a span of four days, facing the Bears on TNF after Sunday's tilt with the Titans. Thomas is expected to be a game-time decision ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, with John Bates next up for snaps and targets at tight end, though the Commanders might also give Armani Rogers a look in obvious passing situations. Thomas is fifth on the team with 20 targets this year, averaging 3.3 catches for 26.5 yards per game with one TD in four contests.
