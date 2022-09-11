Thomas (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Jaguars.
Thomas has made a speedy recovery from a Dec. 17 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. It's unclear exactly what type of snap share he'll be able to handle in his first game action since Week 13 of last season, but John Bates and Armani Rogers are on hand at tight end to take on any work that Thomas cannot, while rookie fifth-round pick Cole Turner (hamstring) is inactive.
