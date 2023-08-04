Thomas missed Friday's practice due to a calf strain, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Commanders apparently don't consider the injury serious, as coach Ron Rivera used the team "an abundance of caution" to explain why Thomas was held out of practice. The 32-year-old tight end doesn't have the stiffest competition in Washington's TE room and seems to be liked by the coaching staff, but his status with the team still feels a bit shaky given that he struggled last season and is now due a non-guaranteed $6.28 million base salary in 2023. The biggest thing working in Thomas' favor right now might be the reality that the Commanders don't have another experienced pass catcher at his position, nor do they have any TEs drafted before the fourth round. The strongest candidate to poach targets from Thomas would probably be 2022 fifth-round pick Cole Turner, who caught two passes on 245 offensive snap last year.