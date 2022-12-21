Thomas caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants.

Thomas operated as the Commanders' No. 1 tight end, playing 40 of the team's 63 offensive snaps in the contest. Unfortunately, he veteran was unable to make the most of limited opportunities. It's been a mostly disappointing season for Thomas, as he is averaging an abysmal 19.6 receiving yards per game and has scored just one touchdown this season. The 31-year-old remains a very risky fantasy option heading into a Week 16 matchup with the 49ers.