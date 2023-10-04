Thomas secured all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Thomas returned from a concussion for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles and returned to his spot as the team's preferred option at tight end. The veteran played 79 percent of Washington's offensive snaps, far ahead of both John Bates and Cole Turner. Though his yardage total wasn't very significant and he didn't find the end zone in the contest, Thomas' involvement in the offense in his return was a promising sight for fantasy managers. Thomas should remain a viable tight end option going forward, starting with a Week 5 matchup with the Bears' struggling defense.