Thomas (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Houston, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas missed Weeks 5-7 with a calf injury and has caught only two of seven targets for 12 yards in three games since returning. He played 72 and 73 percent of offensive snaps in Washington's past two games, but Taylor Heinicke mostly has focused his attention on WR Terry McLaurin and the team's running backs.
