Thomas (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
It remains to be seen if Thomas will take on more work after handling 56 percent of offensive snaps (but zero targets) last week in his first game back from a three-week absence due to a calf injury. He should see a few targets this time around, but the threat of losing snaps/routes to Armani Rogers, John Bates and/or Cole Turner is still present for Thomas.
More News
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Stays limited at practice•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Limited in practice•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Not targeted in return from injury•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Active in Week 8•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: On track to play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Questionable to return for Week 8•