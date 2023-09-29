Thomas (concussion) will play this Sunday against the Eagles, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

After missing a week of practice and one game, Thomas returned to limited participation Wednesday before upgrading to full on Thursday. He now heads into Sunday without an injury designation, pushing fellow Washington tight ends Cole Turner and John Bates back to depth/complementary roles. Thomas surprisingly had a team-high 11 targets through his six quarters of play before exiting early with the concussion Week 2, though in the long run he probably won't get as many looks as WRs Terry McLaurin or Jahan Dotson. Challenging slot man Curtis Samuel to be third on the totem pole for targets is a more reasonable goal for the 32-year-old tight end.