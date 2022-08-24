Thomas (knee) did 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, with coach Ron Rivera suggesting afterward that the tight end could play Week 1 at Jacksonville, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Rivera said Thomas' progression to 7-on-7s was "very important" and "another milestone," adding that "it gives him a chance to be hopefully ready to go in that first week." If so, Thomas presumably would be eased in with something less than his old every-down role, though an eventual return to that type of workload isn't out of the question given Washington's sketchy depth at tight end. Three of the team's backups, including John Bates (calf), missed the second week of the preseason with injuries.