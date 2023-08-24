Thomas (calf) will do individual work Thursday, with coach Ron Rivera noting that the tight end has "progressed very well," Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas hasn't practiced with teammates since at least Aug. 3 and seems likely to miss a third straight preseason game when the Commanders host the Bengals on Saturday. Second-year pro Cole Turner has been filling in as the top tight end for the first-team offense, catching six passes for 54 yards through two preseason games, including five connections with starting QB Sam Howell.