Thomas (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Commanders only went through a light practice or walkthrough, but Thomas experienced a theoretical downgrade in activity level after being listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report. He thus doesn't seem to be trending in a positive direction ahead of Thursday's contest at Chicago, but he at least has one more chance to mix into drills Wednesday before the team may provide some clarity into his ability (or inability) to play this week.
