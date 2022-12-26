Thomas caught six of eight targets for 35 yards in Saturday's 27-20 loss to the 49ers.

Thomas finished with one fewer target than Jahan Dotson (6-76-1) and three more than Terry McLaurin (4-77-1) and Curtis Samuel (5-52-1). Unlike his WR teammates, Thomas didn't have efficient per-target production while facing one of the top defenses in the league. He did finish with more than five catches and six targets for the fist time all year but still has just one game with 50-plus yards in 12 appearances (and one TD). Thomas has played more than half of Washington's offensive snaps in each appearance and should continue in his same role Week 17 against Cleveland and Week 18 versus Dallas.