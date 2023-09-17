Thomas is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Thomas caught two of his three targets for 22 yards and a TD. John Bates and Cole Turner are next up for the Commanders' TE snaps in Thomas' absence.
