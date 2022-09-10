Thomas (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Official confirmation of the tight end's Week 1 status, either way, is slated to arrive once the Commanders' inactives are posted in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If Thomas does suit up, as Keim indicates, he'll provide new quarterback Carson Wentz with another viable option in the passing game. That said, it's unclear how much of a workload Thomas -- who is bouncing back from knee surgery that he underwent back on Dec. 17 -- would be in line for in Washington's season opener, with John Bates also in the team's TE mix, along with Armani Rogers and potentially Cole Turner (hamstring).