Thomas caught four of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.

The tight end produced his second-highest yardage total of the season on a day when Sam Howell was once again facing near-constant pressure. Thomas has been able to stay mostly healthy so far in 2023, missing only one game, and as a result he's on pace for his best season since his breakout 2020 campaign.

