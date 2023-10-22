Thomas caught four of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.
The tight end produced his second-highest yardage total of the season on a day when Sam Howell was once again facing near-constant pressure. Thomas has been able to stay mostly healthy so far in 2023, missing only one game, and as a result he's on pace for his best season since his breakout 2020 campaign.
More News
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Targeted once•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Season-best effort in loss•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Catches three passes in loss•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Cleared to play•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Gets back to full participation•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Expects to play this week•