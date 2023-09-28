Thomas (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.
It's unclear if Thomas has made his way through the five phases of the concussion protocol, but he told Sam Fortier of The Washington Post after Wednesday's limited session that he expects to return to action Sunday at Philadelphia. The Commanders may clear up Thomas' status for Week 4 upon the release of Friday's injury report, but he appears on pace to make his first appearance since Week 2 this weekend.
