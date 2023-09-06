Thomas (calf) isn't listed on the Week 1 injury report.
This confirms Thomas completed his recovery from the calf strain that kept him out of practice and preseason games for nearly all of August. He figures to reassume his role as the team's top receiving TE this Sunday against the Cardinals, though he could cede a few routes/snaps to Cole Turner as well as blocking tight end John Bates.
More News
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Making progress with calf•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Doing individual work•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Works with trainers on side field•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Still not practicing•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Won't play Friday•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Bothered by calf strain•